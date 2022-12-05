NewEdge Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

NewEdge Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,265 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,067,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 174,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 415,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,355,000 after purchasing an additional 43,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 9,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on KHC shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Sunday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.75.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $39.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $48.79 billion, a PE ratio of 40.64, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.71 and a 200 day moving average of $37.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.90. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $32.73 and a one year high of $44.87.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 163.27%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

