NewEdge Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

NewEdge Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 526 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $1,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DLTR. Mantle Ridge LP lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% in the 1st quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,190,000 after buying an additional 11,365,431 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter valued at $428,709,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 178.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,028,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941,385 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,794,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,825,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,377,000 after acquiring an additional 747,162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DLTR shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Dollar Tree from $163.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Gordon Haskett set a $163.00 price target on Dollar Tree in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.60.

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $151.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.38. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $123.62 and a one year high of $177.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.69.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

