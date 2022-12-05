NewEdge Advisors LLC Has $1.65 Million Stake in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO)

NewEdge Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in United States Oil Fund were worth $1,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $24,105,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of United States Oil Fund by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,894,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,243,000 after purchasing an additional 197,613 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United States Oil Fund by 101.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 221,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,818,000 after purchasing an additional 111,517 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United States Oil Fund by 646.7% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 112,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,301,000 after purchasing an additional 97,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United States Oil Fund by 140.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 102,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,586,000 after purchasing an additional 59,840 shares in the last quarter.

Get United States Oil Fund alerts:

United States Oil Fund Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of USO opened at $69.84 on Monday. United States Oil Fund LP has a 12-month low of $47.55 and a 12-month high of $92.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.70 and its 200 day moving average is $75.24.

United States Oil Fund Company Profile

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Oil Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Oil Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.