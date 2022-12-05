NewEdge Advisors LLC Has $1.79 Million Stock Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,259 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 49.2% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.8% in the second quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 9,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OMC shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. ING Group started coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Omnicom Group to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.60.

Omnicom Group stock opened at $78.65 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.54 and its 200-day moving average is $69.45. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.31 and a fifty-two week high of $91.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 40.82%. Omnicom Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,300 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total transaction of $92,027.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,297.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

