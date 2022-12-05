NewEdge Advisors LLC Has $1.85 Million Stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF were worth $1,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 68.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 74,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,382,000 after purchasing an additional 30,305 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $226,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $145,000.

Get iShares U.S. Utilities ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF stock opened at $87.90 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.87. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has a 12-month low of $74.96 and a 12-month high of $96.00.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.