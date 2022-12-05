NewEdge Advisors LLC Invests $1.87 Million in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR)

NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 79,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,870,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $97,000. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $832,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 38.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 55,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 15,461 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

BSMR opened at $23.56 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares has a fifty-two week low of $22.59 and a fifty-two week high of $25.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.46.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

