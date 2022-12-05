NewEdge Advisors LLC Makes New $1.60 Million Investment in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,073 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,598,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 130.1% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

NYSE:VEEV opened at $174.90 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $171.78 and its 200-day moving average is $187.24. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.02 and a 52 week high of $274.29. The firm has a market cap of $27.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.84.

Insider Activity at Veeva Systems

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total transaction of $46,797.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,959,575.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.20, for a total transaction of $1,662,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,145.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total transaction of $46,797.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,959,575.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 30,260 shares of company stock worth $5,096,397 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

VEEV has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.09.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

