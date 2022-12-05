NewEdge Advisors LLC Makes New $1.76 Million Investment in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,669 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,757,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 72,647 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,761,000 after purchasing an additional 5,325 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,507,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter valued at $973,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,282 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,357,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 172.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NOC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Northrop Grumman to $575.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Susquehanna increased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $529.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $536.92.

Northrop Grumman Trading Up 2.9 %

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

NOC opened at $545.60 on Monday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $352.60 and a one year high of $556.27. The company has a market cap of $83.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $511.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $486.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 19.66%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

