NewEdge Advisors LLC Makes New $2.01 Million Investment in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 38,392 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,007,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Shell in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in Shell in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 7.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shell Price Performance

NYSE SHEL opened at $57.72 on Monday. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $41.23 and a 12 month high of $61.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.64 billion, a PE ratio of 5.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.55.

Shell Announces Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $98.76 billion during the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 10.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SHEL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Shell from GBX 2,779 ($33.25) to GBX 2,761 ($33.03) in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($34.69) to GBX 2,950 ($35.29) in a research note on Friday. Grupo Santander downgraded Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Shell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,860 ($34.21) to GBX 2,922 ($34.96) in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,133.38.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Further Reading

