NewEdge Advisors LLC Makes New $2.03 Million Investment in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,034,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 529.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $435.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $317.06 and a 52 week high of $664.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $372.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $368.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.18.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $490.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $573.00 to $543.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $473.13.

In related news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.47, for a total value of $4,561,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,805 shares in the company, valued at $30,762,648.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

