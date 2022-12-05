NewEdge Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 27,787 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Fortinet by 148.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,416,167 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $419,606,000 after buying an additional 4,433,565 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Fortinet by 363.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,811,189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $385,377,000 after buying an additional 5,343,055 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Fortinet by 413.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,813,745 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $272,362,000 after buying an additional 3,875,956 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in Fortinet by 357.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,302,995 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $243,463,000 after buying an additional 3,362,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 388.5% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,013,684 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $227,094,000 after acquiring an additional 3,192,127 shares during the period. 65.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortinet

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $171,875.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,876 shares in the company, valued at $708,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fortinet Stock Down 3.2 %

A number of brokerages have commented on FTNT. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Fortinet from $77.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Fortinet from $69.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.61.

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $53.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.61 and a 12 month high of $74.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.93. The stock has a market cap of $41.88 billion, a PE ratio of 59.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.12.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.08. Fortinet had a return on equity of 9,183.04% and a net margin of 18.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.