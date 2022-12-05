NewEdge Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 8,459 Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 8,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,011,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.7% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 45,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 7.5% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $508,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 11.5% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.8% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameriprise Financial

In other news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 13,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total transaction of $4,345,911.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,597 shares in the company, valued at $53,482,012.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 4,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.66, for a total transaction of $1,340,521.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,272 shares in the company, valued at $1,711,607.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 13,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total value of $4,345,911.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,482,012.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,327 shares of company stock valued at $9,669,463. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $330.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $296.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $273.57. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $219.99 and a 12 month high of $339.41.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.82 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 61.53% and a net margin of 19.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 24.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial to $351.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $330.78.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.