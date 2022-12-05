NewEdge Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 102.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,440 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,548 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Halliburton by 115.1% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 940 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in Halliburton by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 936 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co grew its holdings in Halliburton by 1,898.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,579 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Halliburton

In other Halliburton news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $212,940.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,041.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Halliburton Trading Up 2.6 %

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Halliburton from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Halliburton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.99.

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $38.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $35.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 2.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.43. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $21.07 and a fifty-two week high of $43.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 22.69%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.87%.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

