NewEdge Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF)

NewEdge Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,912 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF were worth $1,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 231.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 319,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $193,000.

Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Stock Performance

PREF opened at $17.04 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.37. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF has a 12 month low of $98.13 and a 12 month high of $101.54.

