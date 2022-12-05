NewEdge Advisors LLC Takes $1.59 Million Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,848 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSCI. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 178.3% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in MSCI in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in MSCI by 161.0% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in MSCI by 37.5% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in MSCI in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 89.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.38, for a total transaction of $498,718.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,908 shares in the company, valued at $7,212,369.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.38, for a total transaction of $498,718.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,908 shares in the company, valued at $7,212,369.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total transaction of $3,450,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,908 shares in the company, valued at $9,157,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSCI Stock Performance

MSCI Dividend Announcement

MSCI opened at $518.83 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $456.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $449.66. The firm has a market cap of $41.48 billion, a PE ratio of 50.03 and a beta of 1.09. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $376.41 and a twelve month high of $646.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. MSCI’s payout ratio is 48.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of MSCI from $505.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $423.00 to $459.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $444.00 to $498.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MSCI currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $521.56.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

See Also

