NewEdge Advisors LLC Takes Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ENPH. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Enphase Energy by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,290,000 after acquiring an additional 3,689 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Enphase Energy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Enphase Energy by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Enphase Energy by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 71,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,524,000 after acquiring an additional 4,956 shares during the last quarter. 71.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enphase Energy

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 36,083 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.52, for a total transaction of $10,699,331.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,095,133 shares in the company, valued at $324,728,837.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 36,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.52, for a total value of $10,699,331.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,095,133 shares in the company, valued at $324,728,837.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.43, for a total value of $2,275,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,913,528.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 186,372 shares of company stock worth $56,077,771. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Enphase Energy Stock Up 7.0 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $336.00 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $285.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $256.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.54, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.30. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.40 and a 12-month high of $338.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

ENPH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Enphase Energy from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Enphase Energy from $321.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $275.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.82.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

