NewEdge Wealth LLC Acquires New Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 727 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBAC. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SBA Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 93 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 248.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in SBA Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SBAC shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on SBA Communications from $389.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Cowen dropped their price objective on SBA Communications from $389.00 to $341.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on SBA Communications from $408.00 to $346.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on SBA Communications from $308.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on SBA Communications to $365.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $345.60.

SBA Communications Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $295.25 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $276.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $308.85. SBA Communications Co. has a one year low of $236.20 and a one year high of $391.15. The firm has a market cap of $31.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.58 and a beta of 0.47.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.04). SBA Communications had a net margin of 16.01% and a negative return on equity of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $675.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 76.55%.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

