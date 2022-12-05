NewEdge Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 3,118 Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BXP. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 56.6% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 30.9% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 157.0% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BXP. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $105.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.99.

Boston Properties Trading Down 1.3 %

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

Shares of Boston Properties stock opened at $70.71 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.03. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.80 and a 1-year high of $133.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 4.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.59%.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

