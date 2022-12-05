NewEdge Wealth LLC Has $274,000 Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 98.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 124,827,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,433,736,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663,148 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,581,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,631,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847,159 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,632,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,336,123,000 after acquiring an additional 174,753 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,927,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $640,172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,289,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $230,246,000 after purchasing an additional 52,824 shares in the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total value of $238,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,177,484.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Nariman Yousefi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 274,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,336,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total transaction of $238,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,177,484.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $886,800 in the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MRVL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Marvell Technology to $60.00 in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Marvell Technology from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.81.

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $44.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $38.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -279.50, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.40. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $35.30 and a one year high of $93.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -150.00%.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

