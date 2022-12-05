NewEdge Wealth LLC Invests $271,000 in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IONS. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 104.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IONS. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays raised their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.80.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

NASDAQ:IONS opened at $40.32 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.39. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.62 and a twelve month high of $48.82. The company has a quick ratio of 7.52, a current ratio of 7.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

