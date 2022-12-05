NewEdge Wealth LLC Invests $271,000 in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,037 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Western Digital by 0.7% during the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,973 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Western Digital by 148.0% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 496 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Western Digital by 5.7% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,572 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Western Digital by 1.0% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 29,965 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Western Digital by 1.2% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 25,556 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

WDC opened at $35.45 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.43. The company has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.55. Western Digital Co. has a 52 week low of $31.56 and a 52 week high of $69.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The data storage provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 5.25%. Analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WDC. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Western Digital from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Western Digital in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Western Digital from $85.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on Western Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.71.

In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,169 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total transaction of $88,712.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,558.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

