NewEdge Wealth LLC Takes Position in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 3,494 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 0.8% in the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 420,591 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,857,000 after acquiring an additional 3,529 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the second quarter valued at about $413,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 3.3% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the first quarter valued at about $8,842,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 9.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,319,822 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,796,000 after purchasing an additional 118,587 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on AWI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $112.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.44.

Armstrong World Industries Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE AWI opened at $75.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.10. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.64 and a 12 month high of $118.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.41.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $325.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.54 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 42.46% and a net margin of 16.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Armstrong World Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.254 per share. This is an increase from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is presently 24.40%.

Armstrong World Industries Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

