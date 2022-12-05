Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.76

Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.761 per share on Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This is an increase from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71.

Shares of TSE NGT opened at C$65.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$52.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.63, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$58.94 and its 200 day moving average is C$65.55. Newmont has a 1 year low of C$51.44 and a 1 year high of C$108.98.

Newmont (TSE:NGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.87 billion.

Separately, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Newmont from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

