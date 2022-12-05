Nordea Investment Management AB Boosts Stock Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 106,559 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in SEA were worth $7,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in SEA by 58.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,038,750 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,681,703,000 after purchasing an additional 5,169,129 shares during the last quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. increased its stake in SEA by 243.8% in the second quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. now owns 3,204,708 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $214,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272,519 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SEA by 18.7% during the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 13,520,038 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,619,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,899 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 10.7% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 20,100,417 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,407,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940,505 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 92.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,418,102 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $409,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638,408 shares during the last quarter. 71.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SE shares. Cowen cut shares of SEA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on SEA from $86.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on SEA from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of SEA from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.87.

Shares of SEA stock opened at $61.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.23 billion, a PE ratio of -12.66 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.81. Sea Limited has a one year low of $40.67 and a one year high of $267.58.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

