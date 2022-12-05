Nordea Investment Management AB Cuts Stake in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,107 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.38% of Piper Sandler Companies worth $7,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 7.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 15,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 158.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,401,000 after buying an additional 43,877 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 36.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after buying an additional 4,701 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 19.3% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 5.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on PIPR. Northland Securities increased their price target on Piper Sandler Companies to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Piper Sandler Companies Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE PIPR opened at $148.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $126.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.05. Piper Sandler Companies has a fifty-two week low of $102.60 and a fifty-two week high of $187.00. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.41.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $331.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.60 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 11.03%. Piper Sandler Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Piper Sandler Companies will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Piper Sandler Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.24%.

Piper Sandler Companies Profile

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

