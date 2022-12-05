Nordea Investment Management AB Decreases Stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,531 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 14,515 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.22% of Ryder System worth $7,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of R. HG Vora Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ryder System by 41.7% during the first quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 4,250,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $337,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ryder System by 7.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,735,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $455,004,000 after acquiring an additional 421,132 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Ryder System during the second quarter valued at $17,538,000. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Ryder System by 18.8% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,151,581 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,355,000 after acquiring an additional 181,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ryder System by 5,200.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,142,000 after purchasing an additional 174,905 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Robert E. Sanchez sold 89,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total transaction of $7,215,673.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,677,393.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Robert E. Sanchez sold 89,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total transaction of $7,215,673.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,677,393.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total value of $246,998.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $956,183.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 137,161 shares of company stock valued at $11,307,758. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE R opened at $90.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.60. Ryder System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.71 and a twelve month high of $97.26.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 29.45% and a net margin of 7.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 16.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. Ryder System’s payout ratio is presently 15.29%.

Several analysts have issued reports on R shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Ryder System to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Stephens boosted their price target on Ryder System from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ryder System currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

