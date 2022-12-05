Nordea Investment Management AB Grows Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $8,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 17,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total value of $588,914.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,632,263.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total value of $588,914.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,632,263.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Champy sold 5,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $942,990.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,047 shares of company stock worth $2,163,904 in the last ninety days. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Stock Down 1.7 %

ADI stock opened at $168.63 on Monday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.48 and a 52 week high of $187.69. The company has a market capitalization of $85.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $150.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 57.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADI. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.95.

About Analog Devices

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

