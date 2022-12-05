Nordea Investment Management AB Has $6.51 Million Stake in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,915 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 9,788 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.11% of NextEra Energy Partners worth $6,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the first quarter worth $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 69.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the second quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 446.4% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,530 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $102.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.89.

NextEra Energy Partners Trading Up 0.4 %

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

NEP opened at $79.98 on Monday. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a fifty-two week low of $61.31 and a fifty-two week high of $87.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.19 and its 200 day moving average is $76.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a $0.788 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 61.28%.

NextEra Energy Partners Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

