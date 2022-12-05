Nordea Investment Management AB Has $6.52 Million Stock Position in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 305,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,040 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.23% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $6,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 85.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 12,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 27,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EPRT shares. Bank of America upgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Essential Properties Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.06.

EPRT opened at $23.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.08. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.88 and a fifty-two week high of $29.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 7.58 and a quick ratio of 7.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is a positive change from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.21%.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

