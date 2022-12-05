Nordea Investment Management AB Has $7.40 Million Position in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its position in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 191,708 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,229 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.26% of Cathay General Bancorp worth $7,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 2,569.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,259,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 34,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 10,363 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 5,834 shares of the bank’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Wu sold 2,905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $130,870.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 392,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,675,232.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total transaction of $226,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 223,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,163,486.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Wu sold 2,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $130,870.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 392,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,675,232.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,905 shares of company stock valued at $579,670. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CATY. StockNews.com cut Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. DA Davidson increased their price target on Cathay General Bancorp to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Shares of CATY opened at $46.43 on Monday. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12-month low of $37.37 and a 12-month high of $48.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.54 and its 200 day moving average is $41.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.15.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.05. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 41.20%. The company had revenue of $205.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.26 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Cathay General Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 28th. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

