Nordea Investment Management AB Has $8.59 Million Holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 129,750 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 15,458 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.14% of National Fuel Gas worth $8,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 2.0% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,337 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 0.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 47.5% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 553 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 2.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,172 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments LLC lifted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 36.7% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 894 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NFG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on National Fuel Gas from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

National Fuel Gas Price Performance

National Fuel Gas Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:NFG opened at $64.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. National Fuel Gas has a twelve month low of $58.12 and a twelve month high of $75.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.43 and its 200-day moving average is $67.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is currently 30.94%.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.