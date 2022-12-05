Nordea Investment Management AB Has $8.71 Million Holdings in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its position in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 114,433 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,002 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Popular were worth $8,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BPOP. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Popular by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 901,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,696,000 after buying an additional 334,727 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Popular by 4,587.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 249,727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,412,000 after acquiring an additional 244,400 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in Popular by 216.7% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 345,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,226,000 after purchasing an additional 236,267 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Popular by 130.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 375,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,732,000 after purchasing an additional 212,813 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Popular by 83.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 385,891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,687,000 after purchasing an additional 175,710 shares during the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BPOP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Popular from $91.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Popular to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Popular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Popular from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Popular to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

NASDAQ:BPOP opened at $70.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.86. Popular, Inc. has a one year low of $65.47 and a one year high of $99.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. Popular’s payout ratio is currently 16.01%.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

