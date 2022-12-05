Nordea Investment Management AB Increases Position in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,502 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 28,589 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $8,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,558 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,003 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,890 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on IART shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.38.

Integra LifeSciences Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:IART opened at $56.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.97. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $40.67 and a 1 year high of $69.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 2.91.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The life sciences company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $385.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.79 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 11.05%. As a group, analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Integra LifeSciences Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services.

