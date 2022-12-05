Nordea Investment Management AB Increases Stock Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,740 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,132 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.06% of NetApp worth $8,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in NetApp by 237.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 482 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new stake in NetApp during the first quarter worth $48,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in NetApp by 3,438.9% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 637 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NetApp by 410.9% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 659 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in NetApp during the first quarter worth $58,000. 88.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NetApp alerts:

NetApp Price Performance

NetApp stock opened at $66.43 on Monday. NetApp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.56 and a 12-month high of $96.82. The stock has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. NetApp had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 115.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $93.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of NetApp in a report on Monday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at NetApp

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total transaction of $1,256,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 78,463 shares in the company, valued at $5,478,286.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About NetApp

(Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.