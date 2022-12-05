Nordea Investment Management AB Lowers Holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its holdings in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 23,919 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $6,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUN. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Huntsman during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 486.7% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Huntsman in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Tudor Pickering lowered Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.07.

Shares of NYSE:HUN opened at $28.34 on Monday. Huntsman Co. has a one year low of $23.53 and a one year high of $41.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.71. Huntsman had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Huntsman Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.83%.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

