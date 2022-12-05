Nordea Investment Management AB Lowers Position in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its stake in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 699,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,468 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Allogene Therapeutics were worth $7,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,877,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,765,000 after buying an additional 3,464,603 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,086,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,557,000 after purchasing an additional 560,279 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,906,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,696,000 after purchasing an additional 244,451 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,502,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,335,000 after purchasing an additional 945,877 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,962,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,944 shares during the period. 84.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ALLO opened at $9.46 on Monday. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.43 and a 52 week high of $19.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.59. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 0.57.

Allogene Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALLO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.04. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 37.74% and a negative net margin of 126,580.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.57) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ALLO shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $43.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Allogene Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.70.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

