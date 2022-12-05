Nordea Investment Management AB Reduces Position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its holdings in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 336,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,179 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $6,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ChampionX by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,501,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,791,000 after acquiring an additional 126,529 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in ChampionX by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,915,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,520,000 after acquiring an additional 132,397 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in ChampionX by 35.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,873,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065,566 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in ChampionX by 9.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,054,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,694,000 after purchasing an additional 606,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gates Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in ChampionX by 36.1% in the first quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,653,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,481 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on CHX. Benchmark began coverage on ChampionX in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on ChampionX from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays downgraded ChampionX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on ChampionX from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ChampionX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

ChampionX Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHX opened at $30.93 on Monday. ChampionX Co. has a 1-year low of $16.64 and a 1-year high of $33.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.14. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 49.10, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.63.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. ChampionX had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 3.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that ChampionX Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ChampionX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. ChampionX’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 146,950 shares of ChampionX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total value of $4,195,422.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 51,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,469,325.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 146,950 shares of ChampionX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total value of $4,195,422.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 51,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,469,325.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Julia Wright sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total value of $379,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 72,624 shares in the company, valued at $2,119,894.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 167,919 shares of company stock worth $4,827,903. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ChampionX Profile

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

