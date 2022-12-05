Nordea Investment Management AB Reduces Position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,289 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $7,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 20,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Performance

Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock opened at $63.89 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.53. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.51 and a twelve month high of $63.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Profile

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.75.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

