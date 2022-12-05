Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 24,426 Shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its position in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 24,426 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.32% of ABM Industries worth $9,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABM. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in ABM Industries by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 194,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,432,000 after buying an additional 37,040 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ABM Industries by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,379,000 after buying an additional 4,082 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ABM Industries by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 122,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,656,000 after buying an additional 10,808 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ABM Industries by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,716,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,932,000 after buying an additional 1,137,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in ABM Industries by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 40,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ABM Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of ABM Industries from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.33.

In other ABM Industries news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 2,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $108,403.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,742. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABM Industries stock opened at $46.29 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 52-week low of $37.68 and a 52-week high of $54.00. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.13.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 9th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.03. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were given a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 5th. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is currently 24.53%.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

