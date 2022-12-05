Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 25,621 Shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 346,400 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 25,621 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.37% of First Financial Bancorp. worth $6,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 27.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 1,883.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,030 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 5,726 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. in the 2nd quarter valued at $140,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 2,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. in the first quarter valued at $189,000. 73.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Financial Bancorp. alerts:

Insider Transactions at First Financial Bancorp.

In related news, insider Richard S. Dennen sold 20,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total value of $530,445.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,310 shares in the company, valued at $2,444,722. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

First Financial Bancorp. Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently commented on FFBC. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of First Financial Bancorp. to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of First Financial Bancorp. from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Financial Bancorp. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

First Financial Bancorp. stock opened at $26.68 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. First Financial Bancorp. has a 12-month low of $18.75 and a 12-month high of $26.83.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $180.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.88 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Financial Bancorp. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. First Financial Bancorp.’s payout ratio is 44.23%.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bancorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bancorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.