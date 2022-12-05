Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 29,257 Shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its stake in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 273,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,257 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $7,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of STOR. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of STORE Capital by 14.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,489,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,391,000 after buying an additional 1,723,090 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 202.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,091,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,413 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of STORE Capital during the first quarter worth about $35,418,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 360.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,466,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 60.6% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,200,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,306,000 after purchasing an additional 830,000 shares in the last quarter. 81.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get STORE Capital alerts:

STORE Capital Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of STOR opened at $31.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. STORE Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $24.48 and a 1 year high of $34.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.00. The firm has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45 and a beta of 0.93.

STORE Capital Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. This is an increase from STORE Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is presently 141.38%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on STORE Capital to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Berenberg Bank lowered STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on STORE Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on STORE Capital from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $36.50 to $32.25 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, STORE Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.28.

About STORE Capital

(Get Rating)

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.