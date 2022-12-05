Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 374 Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 52,036 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $7,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 139.2% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 25,200.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group in the second quarter worth $47,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 63.7% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 35.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 85.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on THG. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Friday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Shares of NYSE:THG opened at $145.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.36 and a 1 year high of $155.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $139.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.17%.

In related news, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 2,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.21, for a total transaction of $380,127.33. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,846 shares in the company, valued at $2,822,299.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

