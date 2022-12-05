Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 7,584 Shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its stake in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 126,111 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,584 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.20% of UFP Industries worth $8,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 502.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 602 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 769 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UFPI has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of UFP Industries to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UFP Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $83.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.13 and a 12 month high of $94.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.49 and its 200 day moving average is $76.51.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The construction company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 30.87%. Research analysts predict that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 10.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.01%.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Industrial, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; and outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, decorative lawn, garden, craft, and hobby products.

