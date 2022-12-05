Nordea Investment Management AB Trims Stake in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 455,128 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 21,273 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.16% of Old National Bancorp worth $6,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45,432 shares of the bank’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 10,443 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 109,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 426,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,308,000 after purchasing an additional 149,175 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on ONB shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Old National Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Old National Bancorp to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.75.

Old National Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ONB opened at $19.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 0.85. Old National Bancorp has a one year low of $14.22 and a one year high of $20.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.99.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 19.71%. The company had revenue of $461.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Old National Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 120.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Old National Bancorp will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 52.83%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Thomas Lynn Brown bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.74 per share, for a total transaction of $251,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $308,016. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

