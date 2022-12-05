Northern Trust Corp Cuts Position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,509,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 66,316 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.92% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $69,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,645,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $839,919,000 after buying an additional 373,181 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,894,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $701,114,000 after purchasing an additional 84,898 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,219,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $414,739,000 after purchasing an additional 972,139 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,314,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $318,637,000 after purchasing an additional 166,644 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,850,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $194,290,000 after purchasing an additional 87,876 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of KNX stock opened at $56.72 on Monday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.50 and a 1-year high of $62.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.17.

Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is presently 9.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.24.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

(Get Rating)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

