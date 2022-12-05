Northern Trust Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,092,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 122,563 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.81% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $71,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 40.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,160,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,353,000 after buying an additional 333,303 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 78.0% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 789,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,784,000 after buying an additional 346,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $914,000. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DOC has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $16.50 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Friday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust to $19.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Physicians Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.46.

Shares of NYSE:DOC opened at $15.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $13.42 and a 52 week high of $19.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 173.59%.

Physicians Realty Trust Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

