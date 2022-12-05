Oasis Network (ROSE) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $13.49 Million

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 5th. During the last week, Oasis Network has traded up 6.1% against the US dollar. One Oasis Network token can now be bought for about $0.0475 or 0.00000275 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $272.05 million and $13.49 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,290.18 or 0.07476095 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00036810 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00081026 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00060248 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001407 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00010250 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00026080 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000283 BTC.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.04774352 USD and is up 1.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 68 active market(s) with $12,525,320.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.