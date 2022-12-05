Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Acquired by Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,222 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $345,000. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 71,856 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,493,000 after buying an additional 13,134 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 235.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,554 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after buying an additional 3,898 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $920,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.07, for a total transaction of $125,001.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,724,045.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.07, for a total transaction of $125,001.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,724,045.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.41, for a total transaction of $344,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,916,245.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 178,977 shares of company stock valued at $30,577,026. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

PANW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $209.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $201.67 to $213.33 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $238.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.92.

Shares of PANW opened at $172.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -350.04, a PEG ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.51. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.07 and a twelve month high of $213.63.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.