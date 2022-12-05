Pathward Financial, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:CASH)

Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the savings and loans company on Monday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th.

Pathward Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 2.3% per year over the last three years. Pathward Financial has a payout ratio of 3.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Pathward Financial to earn $6.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.2%.

Shares of NASDAQ CASH opened at $43.80 on Monday. Pathward Financial has a 52 week low of $31.16 and a 52 week high of $63.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.87.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Pathward Financial by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,369 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 26,774 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Pathward Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 164,445 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,420,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Pathward Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Pathward Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Pathward Financial from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pathward Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.25.

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts.

