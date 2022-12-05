PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM) Announces Dividend of $0.08

PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, December 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 10.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th.

PCM Fund Trading Up 1.6 %

PCM Fund stock opened at $9.04 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.20. PCM Fund has a 52 week low of $7.62 and a 52 week high of $11.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PCM Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in PCM Fund in the third quarter valued at about $131,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in PCM Fund by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,585 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 17,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PCM Fund by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 139,845 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. 7.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PCM Fund

PCM Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It seeks to invest in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Featured Stories

